First responders warn of canal dangers following Weslaco drowning

Valley officials are warning residents to not fish or swim in the canals.

It's not only dangerous, but illegal, according to the operation superintendent for Hidalgo County Drainage District Number 1.

"Canals can be very dangerous," Mission Fire Chief Adrian Garcia said.

This warning comes one day after a man drowned in a canal near Weslaco. Authorities say he jumped in voluntarily and have his death as accidental.

Canals are all over the Rio Grande Valley, and Garcia said the murky water can hide dangers lurking beneath.

"If for whatever reason you decide to swim in a canal, never dive into it. You never know what's under the surface. It could be shallower than it looks, there could be objects that are hazardous to you," Garcia said.

He says many of the canals are also very slippery and someone could easily fall in.

