Food Bank RGV accepting donations for Thanksgiving

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday, and they need your help.

The food bank is asking for monetary and food donations — specifically non-perishable food items.

“They can also bring in food donations if they like as well. We're looking for all those fixings and trimmings that go with Thanksgiving dinner or lunch,” Food Bank of the RGV CEO Libby Saenz said.

Donations can be made online at this link. The food bank is also asking people to follow them on social media for upcoming distribution announcements.