Food Bank RGV continues to support families in need, donations needed

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is still taking monetary donations to continue to distribute food to local families in need.

The Heart of the Valley campaign has worked closely with the food bank in an effort to help those in most need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Food Bank RGV CEO Stuart Haniff says when a donation is made, an option to designate the donation to a program or specific group is available.

