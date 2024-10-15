Food Bank RGV Empty Bowls fundraiser to help families with food assistance

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is getting ready for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Food Bank RGV Empty Bowls 2024 helps raise funds to provide food assistance to families in the Valley. The event will have 35 restaurants present for people to try food from, and there will also be a silent auction and raffle.

Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about how people can get involved in the event and how they can help families in need.

Empty Bowls is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg; tickets are $35.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.