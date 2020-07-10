Food distribution event held in Edinburg to encourage census response

Hidalgo County’s Precinct 4 will be holding a food drive to encourage people to fill out the 2020 Census.

The food distribution event will start at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Endowment Center – located at 107 North Sunflower Road in Edinburg.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres says food will be provided at a ‘first come, first serve’ basis for up to 500 families.

Staff at food distribution event will approach people following safety measures and help and guide those who have not filled out the 2020 Census, Torres said.

