Former KRGV sports director Dave Brown dies

It has been announced that former KRGV sports director Dave Brown has died on Monday in Brownsville.

Brown was a sports director and contributor for more than 40 years. In 2009, he stepped down from his role as sports director because of health complications, but he never stopped working.

Brown continued to work on segments like Dave's Dozen and 60-sports seconds. He was also a mainstay during football Friday's with first and goal coverage. Brown finally retired in December 2020.

Brown was also a huge advocate for Organ Donation Awareness. He was a kidney transplant recipient. He said the transplant dramatically changed his life for the better.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and son and their entire family.