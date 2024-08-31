Former Mercedes city attorney avoids prison in federal theft case
A former Mercedes city attorney will not serve prison time after pleading guilty to a federal theft charge in 2023.
A judge sentenced Juan R. Molina to time served and a $5,000 fine. The court filing had a handwritten note that says "one day" in parentheses.
RELATED STORY: Former Mercedes city attorney pleads guilty to stealing federal grant money
Molina was accused of stealing money from a federal program the city was using from May 2017 to July 2019. The funds were deposited to a trust account Molina used in reference to potential real estate development.
He served as the Mercedes city attorney for almost 15 years.
More News
News Video
-
Former Mercedes city attorney avoids prison in federal theft case
-
18-year-old Rio Hondo resident killed in two-vehicle crash
-
DPS vehicle pursuit ends in crash in Edinburg, hospitalizing four people; suspect...
-
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
-
Week 1 Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley football players to watch this season
-
HS Football Preview Show: New faces, same goal for Valley coaches
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley coaches react to UIL realignment