Former Mercedes city attorney avoids prison in federal theft case

A former Mercedes city attorney will not serve prison time after pleading guilty to a federal theft charge in 2023.

A judge sentenced Juan R. Molina to time served and a $5,000 fine. The court filing had a handwritten note that says "one day" in parentheses.

Molina was accused of stealing money from a federal program the city was using from May 2017 to July 2019. The funds were deposited to a trust account Molina used in reference to potential real estate development.

He served as the Mercedes city attorney for almost 15 years.