Former NFL player Darren McFadden pleads guilty in DWI case

DALLAS - Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has been sentenced to four days in jail after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated. McFadden was arrested in January 2019 after he fell asleep in the drive-through lane of a Dallas-area fast-food restaurant. The Dallas Morning News reports that McFadden pleaded guilty Friday to driving while intoxicated. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge. McFadden played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders.

