Former President Jimmy Carter's impact on the Valley community

The world is remembering the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter. His family has confirmed he passed away on Sunday at the age of 100.

Carter was the last Democratic Presidential candidate to win the state of Texas. He also lived longer than any other United States President.

He accomplished a lot during his time in office and lived a life of charity work before and after his presidency.

Our nation's 39th President loved bird watching and in 2004, that love brought him to Cameron County. It was a return visit of sorts.

Jimmy Carter made history here in 1980.

Carter visited McAllen in 1976, as a candidate for President, but on this trip in 1980, he was a sitting-President, meeting with Rio Grande Valley Democrats.

The cars were different, the clothes too, but immigration and education were major political issues then as well.

Carter ending up losing that election to Ronald Reagan.

He left the White House, and continued working, advocating for human rights in other parts of the world, while trying to enjoy a little personal time with his wife. Their hobby?

"Whenever we go to a foreign country, we try to set aside maybe two hours to a big city park or near the capital city where I'll be working the rest of the day, and we do birding," Carter said.

That is what brought him back to the Valley in 2004. It wasn't politics or fashion, he came for the birds.