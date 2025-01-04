x

Former Rio Grande City commissioners sue to overturn term limits

4 hours 37 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, January 04 2025 Jan 4, 2025 January 04, 2025 1:12 PM January 04, 2025 in News - Local

Two former commissioners are suing Rio Grande City once again.

Alberto Escobedo and Rey Ramirez are asking a judge to overturn newly-passed term limits. In November, voters approved a limit of two terms for mayor and city commissioners.

The former commissioners accuse the administration of not giving proper notice before the election; a court hearing has not been set yet.

The same commissioners sued the city over the summer claiming their successors were illegally elected; they lost that case.

