Former Rio Grande City commissioners sue to overturn term limits
Two former commissioners are suing Rio Grande City once again.
Alberto Escobedo and Rey Ramirez are asking a judge to overturn newly-passed term limits. In November, voters approved a limit of two terms for mayor and city commissioners.
The former commissioners accuse the administration of not giving proper notice before the election; a court hearing has not been set yet.
The same commissioners sued the city over the summer claiming their successors were illegally elected; they lost that case.
