Four UTRGV students suing Department of Homeland Security after visas were revoked
Four University of Texas Rio Grande Valley students are suing the Department of Homeland Security after they had their visas revoked.
According to the lawsuit obtained by Channel 5 News, the students were identified as Adrian Villar Castellanos, an international student from Mexico who is enrolled in a Doctoral Program in Physics at UTRGV and resides in Brownsville, Shishir Timilsena, an international student from Nepal who is enrolled in her second semester of a Doctoral Program in Physics at UTRGV and resides in Edinburg, Amir Gholami, an international student from Iran who is enrolled in a Doctoral Program in Finance at UTRGV and resides in Edinburg and Julio Dylan Sanchez Wong, an international student from Mexico who is enrolled in a Bachelor’s Program in Computer Sciences at UTRGV and resides in Edinburg.
The students are not challenging the government for revoking their visas, instead they claim ICE illegally terminated government records linked to their education.
The records were stored in a government program known as SEVIS. The lawsuit claims without those records, students lost their ability to legally come into the country.
