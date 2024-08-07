Free backpacks, door prizes to be handed out at back-to-school expo in Mercedes
The new school year is days away, and many organizations are coming together to help Rio Grande families get ready in the mid-Valley.
Marie Martinez with RGV Promotions speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to talk about their upcoming Community Health and Wellness Expo.
Martinez said they will be offering free health screenings and giving away free backpacks, plus door prizes.
The expo is happening on Friday at 150 North Ohio Avenue in Mercedes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Martinez at (956) 429-9542.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City Grulla ISD offering afterschool program
-
City of La Joya announces water disruption due to water leak
-
Mother, child rescued near Fronton thanks to Missing Migrant Program placards
-
Free backpacks, door prizes to be handed out at back-to-school expo in...
-
Valley International Airport receives funding to extend runway