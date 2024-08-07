Free backpacks, door prizes to be handed out at back-to-school expo in Mercedes

The new school year is days away, and many organizations are coming together to help Rio Grande families get ready in the mid-Valley.

Marie Martinez with RGV Promotions speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to talk about their upcoming Community Health and Wellness Expo.

Martinez said they will be offering free health screenings and giving away free backpacks, plus door prizes.

The expo is happening on Friday at 150 North Ohio Avenue in Mercedes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Martinez at (956) 429-9542.