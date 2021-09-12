Future Border Wall Could Disrupt Family's Cemetery

PHARR – A Rio Grande Valley family is concerned a levee wall would disrupt their ancestor’s cemetery.

Romero Ramirez says his great-great-great grandfather found the Jackson Ranch property in the early 1850s.

He says the head stones that lay on the property make up the burial sight of generations of his family.

"We have our Easter here every year and the children will play," says Ramirez.

Last year, he and his family learned the federal government plans to build a wall along the levee that sits directly behind the cemetery.

In those plans, Customs and Border Protection has designed a 150 feet zone south of the levee they say is needed to build an access road, forcing Ramirez and his family to move their ancestors.

Ramirez says he and his family intend to fight construction as long as they can.

