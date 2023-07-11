Futuro RGV, Hidalgo County to host public forum to address local poverty

Unemployment rates remain high in several Rio Grande Valley counties, with Starr County leading the pack and Hidalgo County ranking 13 in the state.

In response to the pressing issue of poverty, Futuro RGV is teaming up with Hidalgo County officials to host a public forum.

During the event, the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force will present data and research, examining the causes of poverty and proposing potential solutions.

Key topics to be discussed include housing, healthcare access, and training opportunities.

"Since the winding down of the pandemic, our county leaders have been trying to form diverse coalitions from industry to higher education to county government to bring people together to try to close these gaps in the best way we can," College Scholarship Leadership Access Program Executive Director Thomas Ray Garcia said.

The forum is scheduled for Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon in the U Building of South Texas College in McAllen.