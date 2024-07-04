Game wardens crucial roles in protecting South Padre Island shorelines from sharks

Different agencies worked together to protect beach goers from a shark on Thursday by trying to move it out to deeper waters.

Texas game wardens played a crucial role in that effort. They quickly rode on over to the Gulf of Mexico, where they were working alongside South Padre Island fire and police.

Then the Texas Department of Public Safety came in with their helicopter and started getting low on the water to try to scare the shark away.

The helicopter and boats pushed the shark along the jetties where they lost sight of it.

"That's the fun thing about our job. It deals with the people, but it also deals with the wildlife, and it could be something like this where you have the shark bites," Texas Game Warden Colby Henz said.

The wardens will continue to go out and monitor the waters for any safety related reasons.