Gas leak near Gateway International Bridge contained, Brownsville Fire Department says
A gas leak that caused the closure of the Gateway International Bridge has been contained, the Brownsville Fire Department announced Thursday evening.
Crews are now working to repair the gas line and the bridge has reopened, according to Brownsville Fire Department spokesperson Hector Martinez.
According to Martinez, a contractor hit a large gas line in the area of 13th and Levee streets Thursday afternoon.
The bridge had been closed in both directions since around 1:50 p.m. due to the amount of gas in the area as crews work to repair it.
The Brownsville & Matamoros Express International Bridge and Veterans International Bridge remain open.
As of Thursday night, 13th Street between Levee and Elizabeth Streets remain closed while repairs are underway.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
