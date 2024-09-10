Genetic testing now available at Brownsville clinic

Pregnant women without health insurance now have access to discounted genetic testing.

The genetic testing is available at the New Horizon Health Center in Brownsville through a partnership with Labcorp.

“The data shows that the lower Rio Grande Valley has a much higher incidence of birth defects… not just on our side of the border, but in Mexico as well,” Susan Boone with New Horizons Health Center said.

The testing will be available for women between nine and 39 weeks of pregnancy.