Godinez now the ninth Valley inmate sentenced to death

The road to an execution is a long process, with many people sitting on death row for decades until they're put to death.

On Wednesday, Victor Godinez joined eight other inmates from the Rio Grande Valley on death row.

Godinez was sentenced to death following a capital murder charge in connection with the 2019 death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez.

Of the nine total Valley inmates on death row, five are from Cameron County, and the others are from Hidalgo County.

Only one of those inmates —Melissa Lucio — is a woman.

On Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, Robert Ramos became the most recent Valley inmate to be put to death.

Ramos was convicted of killing his wife and children in 1992. Their bodies were found buried underneath a bathroom floor in Progreso.

He was on death row for 25 years.

Before Godinez, Gustavo Sandoval of Tamaulipas, Mexico was the most recent death row conviction.

Sandoval was convicted in June 2018 of shooting and killing Border Patrol agent Javier Vega Jr.

Vega was fishing with his family in 2014 near Santa Monica in Cameron County when he died.

Melissa Lucio is the only Hispanic woman on death row.

Lucio was convicted of beating her 2-year-old daughter Mariah to death in 2007.

Lucio and her other children said Mariah died after an accidental fall.

In April 2022, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals delayed her execution date just two days before she was scheduled to be executed.

Lucio has been on death row for just over 15 years.

The current longest serving Valley inmate on death row is Jose Rivera.

Rivera was sentenced to death in 1994 after he was convicted for the sexual assault and murder of a three-year-old boy.

