Gonzales scheduled to start as Seattle hosts Houston

Houston Astros (27-26, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (23-30, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-2, 4.87 ERA) Seattle: Marco Gonzales (6-2, 3.49 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Houston will play on Monday.

The Mariners are 16-17 against AL West teams. Seattle is hitting a collective batting average of .226 this season, led by Kyle Lewis with an average of .280.

The Astros are 17-16 in division play. Houston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Michael Brantley with a mark of .364.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis leads the Mariners with 11 home runs and is slugging .473.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 47 hits and has 41 RBIs.

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

