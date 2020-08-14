Gov. Abbott addresses new coronavirus trend in El Paso

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited El Paso on Thursday. His visit came as COVID related deaths in our state now top 9,000.

“As we're coming upon Labor Day, it is so important for people not to let their guard down during the Labor Day holiday like they did during Memorial Day," said Abbott.

The governor also addresed a statewide drop in coronavirus testing and an increase in positive cases.

He added state health officials are investigating the trend.

“People have what we call COVID fatigue. They're tired of wearing a face mask, they're tired of leading more constrictive lives, they’re tired of not being able to gather with friends and we get that. But the COVID disease doesn't care about COVID fatigue," explaned Abbott.

However, there is good news for Texas. For the first time in six weeks there are less than 7,000 COVID related hospitalizations statewide.

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott held a briefing to provide update on coronavirus on Thursday.