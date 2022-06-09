Gov. Abbott directs TEA to create new chief of school safety and security position
Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter Thursday directing the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath to create the position of Chief of School Safety and Security within the agency.
The role came after the Uvalde mass shooting and the purpose is to provide a safe environment for Texas students and school faculty.
The Chief or School Safety and Security will be a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, an effective coordinator of multidisciplinary teams, a resource to school districts and the legislature, and effective at implementing programs.
The individual will report directly to the TEA Commissioner and will have a direct line at the Office of the Governor to ensure communication.
To view Gov. Abbott's letter, click here.
