Gov. Abbott urges Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the border

File photo

In a letter to Vice President Kamal Harris sent Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott demanded “swift action” to address the migrant crossings at the border and urged her to visit the area.

The letter was sent after Harris was tasked with leading the country’s response to the migration challenges at the U.S. southern border.

"Now that President Biden has named you Border Czar in charge of the administration’s response, I want to express to you the threats and challenges caused by this administration’s open border policies," Gov. Abbott said in his letter. “I urge you to visit the border to see the crisis for yourself, and I implore the Biden administration to take swift action to secure the border, crack down on human trafficking, and prevent more children from being trafficked and abused."

Abbott urged the Biden administration to interview every unaccompanied minor coming across the border to determine if any child has been harmed, groomed, or victimized by human traffickers in any way, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Earlier this month Abbott announced a new initiative to send law enforcement personnel and resources to high threat areas along the border that now includes anti-human trafficking efforts.