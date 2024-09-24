x

Gov. Abbott visiting McAllen as part of South Texas Alliance of Cities meeting

Gov. Abbott visiting McAllen as part of South Texas Alliance of Cities meeting
4 hours 42 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2024 Sep 23, 2024 September 23, 2024 7:21 PM September 23, 2024 in News - Local

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in McAllen on Tuesday to meet with city leaders across South Texas, according to a news release.

Abbott is set to participate in the South Texas Alliance of Cities quarterly meeting, which will be moderated by McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, according to the release.

The release stated Abbott and other leaders will discuss economic and local issues impacting South Texas communities.

Abbott will be joined by the mayors of the cities of Brownsville, Edinburg, Harlingen, Mission, Weslaco and San Antonio, the release stated.

Leaders with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Transportation Commission and the Texas Water Development Board will also be in attendance.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the McAllen Convention Center at 2 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days