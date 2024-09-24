Gov. Abbott visiting McAllen as part of South Texas Alliance of Cities meeting

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in McAllen on Tuesday to meet with city leaders across South Texas, according to a news release.

Abbott is set to participate in the South Texas Alliance of Cities quarterly meeting, which will be moderated by McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, according to the release.

The release stated Abbott and other leaders will discuss economic and local issues impacting South Texas communities.

Abbott will be joined by the mayors of the cities of Brownsville, Edinburg, Harlingen, Mission, Weslaco and San Antonio, the release stated.

Leaders with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Transportation Commission and the Texas Water Development Board will also be in attendance.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the McAllen Convention Center at 2 p.m.