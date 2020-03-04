Grandson of late President Bush fails in congressional bid

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A grandson of former President George H.W. Bush has failed in his bid for a congressional seat in Texas. It's a somewhat stunning defeat for 34-year-old Pierce Bush, who carried into Tuesday both his famous family name and the endorsement of outgoing Republican Rep. Pete Olson. Bush finished behind Troy Nehls and Kathaleen Wall, staunch defenders of President Donald Trump. That raised questions about whether the Bush family's sharp personal clashes with the president turned off Republican voters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.