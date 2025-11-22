Gridiron Heroes: John Evans, the man behind UTRGV's state-of-the-art facilities

The athletic facilities at UTRGV have undergone major renovations, and John Evans is one of the figures responsible for the upgrades.

John Evans, the university’s senior associate athletic director for operations, has worked on major projects such as the Vaqueros Performance Arts Center, Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium and the volleyball and basketball practice courts.

“A big part of my life over the past three years have been capital projects and all the construction that has been going on on campus with our athletic facilities,” Evans said.

This is all part of a wave of upgrades helping elevate UTRGV Athletics to a new level of athletes, coach and staff. The facilities are some of the best for a program at this level.

The new Vaqueros Performance Center and the upgrades at Vackar Stadium are just a start of what's ahead for UTRGV Athletics.

"It’s just something I’m going to be proud of that 20 years from now,” Evans said. “I'll be able to come back here, and hopefully we've got a couple of national championship trophies in the trophy case there, and I can say, ‘I had a little part of the success.’”

