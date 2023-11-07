Groundbreaking held for new zip line at Gladys Porter Zoo

The Gladys Porter Zoo celebrated the groundbreaking of its Eagle Zip Line on Tuesday.

The new attraction will soar over 120 feet above treetops, even reaching the Rio Grande and Mexico.

It's part of a 10-year master plan to enhance the zoo experience, and it'll also be a big boost to Brownsville.

The city says the attraction will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars every year.

It's set to open by late summer 2024.