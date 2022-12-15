Groundbreaking of Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr set to begin

A groundbreaking ceremony for Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr is happening Thursday.

The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m.

A fire left the store completely destroyed last year. Since then, the owners of the store set up a mini Matt's location right where the original store was located, and have been planning to re-build the main store.

