Groundbreaking of Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr set to begin

2 hours 39 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, December 15 2022 Dec 15, 2022 December 15, 2022 9:00 AM December 15, 2022 in News - Local

A groundbreaking ceremony for Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr is happening Thursday. 

The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m.

A fire left the store completely destroyed last year. Since then, the owners of the store set up a mini Matt's location right where the original store was located, and have been planning to re-build the main store. 

