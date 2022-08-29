Grulla High School student facing disciplinary consequences after social media threat, district says

Photo credit: MGN Online

A Grulla High School student is facing "serious" disciplinary and legal consequences in connection with a threat posted on social media, the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District said Monday morning.

School officials say at about 2 a.m., a parent notified the high school about a social media post stating that a firearm was going to be brought to campus. The post also contained a warning to "not go to school tomorrow," according to the district.

School officials say the principal and a security guard apprehended the student Monday morning and escorted him into a police room, where he was questioned by police.

"This issue was immediately addressed and resolved, and the student will face serious disciplinary and legal consequences as well. At RGCGISD, the safety of our students and personnel is of utmost importance and our measures will reflect as much," the district said in a statement.

The district says police are monitoring every entrance and patrolling the area.