Lane closures announced for McAllen marathon
Multiple lane closures and brief traffic pauses will be in effect along the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run route
The city of McAllen is advising drivers of the following route changes for the 2026 McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026:
Full roadway closures will be in effect at the following locations:
• 29th Street — Expressway (I-2) to Business 83
• Galveston Avenue — 29th Street to 23rd Street
• Main Street — Cedar Avenue to Business 83
Additional streets and intersections experiencing traffic impacts include:
• 23rd Street
• Houston Avenue
• 2nd Street (Houston Avenue to Violet Avenue)
• Violet Avenue
• 6th Street
• Zinnia Avenue
• Business 83 (Main Street to 29th Street)
Additional information is below:
