Brownsville ISD fires teacher charged in connection with officer-involved shooting
Brownsville ISD school board trustees terminated the contract of a district teacher and coach charged in connection with a Christmas Eve officer-involved shooting.
Gerardo Enrique Garcia remains hospitalized following the incident, police said.
According to school board trustee Jessica Gonzalez, Garcia was a teacher and coach at Brownsville ISD’s Rivera Early College High School. His contract was terminated during a Tuesday school board meeting for “good cause.”
As previously reported, Garcia was shot by officers with the Brownsville Police Department responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 5500 block of Rawhide Drive on Dec. 24.
According to a police spokesperson, a woman called police and said her husband, identified as Garcia, was shooting at her while she and her daughter were in a car driving toward a hospital. They were not struck by gunfire.
Officers at the scene found Garcia standing in the middle of the street and returned fire after police said the suspect shot at them.
“The suspect sustained a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening. No officers were injured during the incident,” police said.
Garcia was arraigned on multiple charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, criminal mischief and discharging a firearm in a municipality. His bond was set at nearly $2.3 million.
