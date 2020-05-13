Guzman Signs With Texas A&M-Kingsville Track & Field Team
WESLACO - Bryssa Guzman is headed just north of the Valley for the next chapter in her academic and athletic career.
The Weslaco East senior signed with the Texas A&M-Kingsville track & field program Monday evening.
Guzman competed in six different events for the Wildcats. Last season, she was a district and area champ in the 200 meter run and the long jump.
"I picked Kingsville because I felt like they wanted me more," said Guzman.
