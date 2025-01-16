H-E-B Donates $1 Million to Driscoll Children’s Hospital RGV

Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg will have funding for advanced medical equipment for the hospital’s rehabilitation program thanks to a generous donation.

On Wednesday, the hospital announced H-E-B donated $1 million.

The announcement was made during a special ceremony near the hospital’s lobby, which will be renamed the H-E-B Lobby in recognition of the donation, according to a news release.

“H-E-B's $1 million donation will directly translate into better care for sick children in the Rio Grande Valley,” Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley President Matt Wolthoff stated in the news release. “This gift will significantly enhance our services, ensuring children have access to life-changing treatments right here in their community.”