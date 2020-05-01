H-E-B limits meat purchases

H-E-B announced new limits on meat purchases Wednesday.

The San Antonio-based grocer announced that H-E-B stores in the "Border region" would limit customers to two packages of ground beef and two packages of other types of meat.

H-E-B had temporarily limited meat purchases at some stores after the coronavirus pandemic caused a wave of panic buying. The company relaxed those limits as customers adjusted.

Now, though, concerns have started to emerge about a nationwide meat shortage.

