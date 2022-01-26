Habitat for Humanity Continues Restoring Flood-Damaged Homes in RGV

WESLACO – Flood recovery efforts continue in the Rio Grande Valley.

Through our Heart of the Valley fundraiser, the $100,000 goal was reached.

“Anywhere from a $15,000 donation, down to a few pennies from kids, everybody came together. It truly was a heart of the valley, coming together, providing a helping hand to lift up our community in a desperate time of need,” says Wayne Lowry, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity – RGV.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro made a visit to one of the many homes Habitat for Humanity is restoring.

Over 2,500 applications were denied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“When you look at the big picture and we're able to help 100 out of the 2,500, there's going to be a lot of families, over the next few months, waiting for help,” says Lowry.

If you’d like to make a donation, visit Habit for Humanity’s website.

