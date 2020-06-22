Harlingen airport official advises passengers to research for safety restrictions before flight
Some airports in the Rio Grande Valley are requiring passengers to wear facial coverings.
At the airport in Harlingen, officials put up notices saying if people can’t social distance, face masks must be worn. However, that’s not the case at other airports, each have their own rules.
Jose A. Molet, director of air service development at Valley International Airport, says airline carriers are the ones taking charge in mandating masks.
Molet explained when people are planning their trips, they need to research if the airline, the airports they will land at and their final destination have any restrictions.
Watch the video above for the full report.
