Harlingen CISD holds active shooter training

Harlingen CISD and law enforcement officials provided an inside look at a Friday active shooter training.

The practice was held at a Harlingen CISD campus.

Officers with the city police department, deputies with the sheriff’s office and first responders attended the training in full tactical gear— ready to respond to an emergency.

“We felt it necessary to bring in all these agencies,” Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry More said.

The training was to prep for a situation many have seen at schools across the country — an active shooter.

"This is one of the first major ones we have done, but the commitment is to continue this practice,” Harlingen CISD Emergency Management and School Safety Director Danny Castillo said. “It affords our agencies to learn even further ways to collaborate and respond in an efficient way."

Officials say they are taking the things they learned as a part of their security efforts for the rest of the year to keep the kids and staff safe.

