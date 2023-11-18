Harlingen firefighters raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Firefighters in Harlingen spent their Friday and Saturday out on the streets with a boot.

Harlingen firefighters were at the corner of Lincoln Street and Frontage Road and Ed Carey Drive and Frontage Road collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The money will help children who have muscular skeletal diseases, and it'll also go towards research for treatments.

"It's just an organization that we know and trust, and we know every money that is raised will go towards helping children and people with this muscular disease,” Evan Mann, president of the Harlingen Professional Firefighters Association, said.

Harlingen firefighters will be back on the streets to keep raising money in December.