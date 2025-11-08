Harlingen fruit shop at risk of closing goes viral on TikTok

A Harlingen fruit shop is at risk of closing after 16 years, but one customer is hoping social media will keep it open.

For Joel Garcia, waiting has become a daily routine. He stands at the door of his fruit shop, Joel's Fruit Cups, hoping the next person who walks through it helps keep his business alive

"I love my job. I do it with a lot of love," Garcia said.

For 16 years, he has served the Harlingen community, selling fruit in his shop and delivering to repeat customers.

That's how he met Jessica Garza, a customer and friend of Garcia's who has seen him face the reality of fewer and fewer people showing up at his store.

"I met Joel about 10 years ago, he'll go ahead and deliver fruits out to my sister's business," Garza said. "And I saw, you know, the situation he was in, when he was like a happy man and everything, and then you see him, and you see him in like this downfall, is like, okay I need to help him out."

She recorded a video to try and help bring in customers, with no intentions other than getting some friends and family members to see it and come in.

"The purpose of getting this video out was to get you know my family and friends out here to come and support him," Garza said.

Her now-viral video has been seen by over 100,000 people, received over 16,000 likes and prompted action from the community.

"There have been people coming in, but towards the afternoon not so much," Garcia said.

But whether that momentum will be enough is the question.

For Garcia, his fruit shop isn't just a business, it's community, and he's hoping that same community will help keep his doors open.

"And if it doesn't work, well, we will have to close down the business," Garcia said.

"I wouldn't want him to go anywhere, you know, this is where I come all the time, so yea, I was just scared for him to not be here anymore," Garza said.

Garza says while she didn't expect her video to go viral, she's just glad she could help Garcia and hopes more people use their platforms to do the same.

"I see a lot of influencers you know posting like these big brands promoting things like that maybe you know should be used to do a good deed you know to people who are actually in need," Garza said.

And while the sales keep the bills paid, what Garcia holds onto most is the feeling of not being forgotten and serving the community he calls home.

Watch the video above for the full story.