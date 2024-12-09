Harlingen fugitive arrested on sex assault of a child charge at Progreso International Bridge

A Harlingen woman is in custody on a fugitive sexual assault of a child charge out of Cameron County, Hidalgo County jail records show.

Aisha Corina Marquez, 27, was arrested Saturday at the Progreso International Bridge as she returned from Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

An inspection revealed that Marquez, a U.S. citizen, was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for failure to appear – felony sexual assault of a child including grooming, the news release stated.

The warrant was issued by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

CBP officers turned Marquez over to deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear when she’ll be transferred to face charges in Cameron County.

“CBP officers often encounter individuals wanted for an array of offenses, however, sexual crimes against children are of the most heinous,” said Progreso/Donna Port of Entry Port Director Walter Weaver stated in the news release. “CBP officers continue to work diligently alongside our law enforcement partners to bring fugitives to justice and maintain the safety of our communities.”

Jail records show Marquez is being held on a $10,000 bond.