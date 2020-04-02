Harlingen group creating face masks for community seeks supply donations

HARLINGEN – At the Sunshine RV Resort in Harlingen, 12 women are making face masks with the intention of giving them to those in need.

Anne Lewis came up with the idea. She and others are working together to creates the masks, while practice social distancing from their homes. Each are assigned their own task, whether it’s cutting up material or buying the supplies.

Lewis says the masks are not for medical professionals, but for people going to see the doctor and for nursing homes.

However, supplies are getting hard to find. Anyone interested in donating supplies can call 262-309-4143.

Watch the video above for the full story.