Harlingen High School athletes pay tribute to student killed in shooting at Harlingen apartment complex

7 hours 40 seconds ago Saturday, October 09 2021 Oct 9, 2021 October 09, 2021 4:09 PM October 09, 2021 in News - Local

Members of the Harlingen High School basketball team joined the football players on the field Friday in a moment of silence for Christopher Perales.

The 17-year-old student was a member of the basketball team who was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

RELATED: 2 teens charged in connection with deadly shooting at Harlingen apartment complex

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to Perales’ death. 

