Harlingen High School athletes pay tribute to student killed in shooting at Harlingen apartment complex

Members of the Harlingen High School basketball team joined the football players on the field Friday in a moment of silence for Christopher Perales.

The 17-year-old student was a member of the basketball team who was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to Perales’ death.