Harlingen High School athletes pay tribute to student killed in shooting at Harlingen apartment complex
Members of the Harlingen High School basketball team joined the football players on the field Friday in a moment of silence for Christopher Perales.
The 17-year-old student was a member of the basketball team who was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.
RELATED: 2 teens charged in connection with deadly shooting at Harlingen apartment complex
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to Perales’ death.
