Harlingen police give tips on how to keep kids safe during Halloween

There's just two days left until Halloween and kids will be out trick-or-treating looking to score some good candy and fill their buckets.

But before all of that happens, Harlingen police have some tips parents should keep in mind.

They say there are some treats that are safer than others, and are asking parents to make sure they're taking a second look when letting their kids dig into their haul of candy.

"Try and avoid homemade stuff, I know there are some people that make cookies and stuff, just try to stay away from the homemade stuff if possible. Just mainly the sealed candy wrappers. If they are sealed, they should be good," Harlingen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore said.

Police want parents to look into neighborhood community events since those will be a safer and neutral place to trick or treat.

Harlingen police are also hosting their own Trails of Treats event on Halloween night. It's happening at Lon C. Hill Park beginning at 6 p.m.

The event is free, and they're inviting the entire community to come out.