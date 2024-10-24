Harlingen police searching for suspects who vandalized park

Harlingen police are looking for the suspects responsible for vandalizing Lon C Hill Park over the weekend and left behind thousands of dollars in damage.

The community at the park said to are upset over what happened, and they hope the people responsible are caught.

Over the weekend, toilets, sinks and water fountains were found destroyed at Lon C Hill Park. The city says it's costing them $18,000 to clean up the mess.

That number shocked Harlingen resident Madlyn Kolton. She says people should respect the city's public facilities.

"It makes me feel bad because it's such a lovely park. Nice facilities, a couple different bathroom facilities, picnic area, good paths for walking. I wish people would respect it," Kolton said. "I can think of better uses for that $18,000, quit messing with the bathrooms, quit vandalizing."

Police say they've gotten a few tips from good Samaritans on what could have happened.

There are no security cameras around the park, which is making their job harder to catch the vandals who caused the damage.

The city is now taking action to prevent any more vandalism to public or private property.

"City officials advise that they are in the process of installing high resolution cameras at these parks. So having these cameras will greatly help us out. In any future damage, that will help us out," Harlingen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore said.

The park is still open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing. No arrests have been made, but police are trying to follow up on any information that could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Harlingen police.