Harlingen police seeking driver of vehicle of interest in deadly hit-and-run crash

Photo credit: Harlingen Police Department.

The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle they say was in the area of where a 19-year-old man died in a Nov. 29 hit-and-run crash.

Police responded to the 2900 block of North Expressway 77 on Nov. 29 at around 3:09 a.m. where they found the body of Richard Andrew Parmer. A news release stated it appeared Parmer had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

In a Thursday news release, Harlingen police said the individual responsible for the collision has not yet come forward. They said video in the area of when the hit-and-run occurred showed a “white over gold Ford F-150, possible a 1997-2003 model.”

“The driver may have additional information about this incident,” the news release stated.

Those with any information on the collision or the vehicle are urged to contact Harlingen police lead investigator Yesenia Vega at 956-216-5510, or Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.