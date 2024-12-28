Harlingen residents can dispose of Christmas trees at recycling center
The Harlingen Recycling Center is allowing residents to drop off their natural Christmas trees.
A roll-off container is available for residents to dispose of their trees. All decorations, lights and any tinsel must be removed before drop-off.
Residents can stop by during normal business hours. They are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The recycling center is located at 1006 South Commerce Street.
More News
News Video
-
Man killed in two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tanker near Port of Harlingen
-
Pharr police preparing for New Year's Eve celebration
-
Pharr police warn against celebratory gunfire
-
Brownsville animal shelter to hold microchipping event
-
Brownsville residents can dispose of Christmas trees at city parks
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball