Harlingen residents can dispose of Christmas trees at recycling center

The Harlingen Recycling Center is allowing residents to drop off their natural Christmas trees.

A roll-off container is available for residents to dispose of their trees. All decorations, lights and any tinsel must be removed before drop-off.

Residents can stop by during normal business hours. They are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The recycling center is located at 1006 South Commerce Street.