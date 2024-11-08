Harlingen woman celebrates 100th birthday

A Harlingen woman is getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone; she's turning 100 years old.

Carmen Monreal opened the doors to her home where she talked about how important pride, family and love are to her.

Carmen is entering a new chapter in life, surrounded by her family. She showed a few pictures that she saved from her life back in Mexico. She eventually made a life for herself and her family in Harlingen.

She raised 11 kids in total and now has 33 grandkids.

Family from all across the country are traveling to the Rio Grande Valley to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Her second-oldest son, Roy Monreal, says it's a true blessing to still have his mom around.

"I am very proud because I still have my mom, and we see her almost every day. Not just me, but all of my family, so I am lucky," Roy said.

That feeling of luck and joy is fueled by their love for each other. It's a message that the Monreal family wants to share with everyone.

They are proud to have over three generations of their family in the Valley.