Harlingen woman spreads holiday cheer with free Santa photos

A Harlingen woman is spreading joy this holiday season through a tradition she started more than 15 years ago.

For Melody Auer, sharing joy this holiday season starts simple. She throws on her Santa suit, including the red pants, belted top, white beard and iconic hat, all to bring a smile to kids faces.

Noah Chavez, 26, still remembers when he would wait in line to take pictures with Santa on Thomas Lane in Harlingen.

"As a kid, you see Santa and you want to take a photo with Santa," Chavez said.

It's moments like these that make it all worth it for Auer. The moment, she gets to see people who stopped by as children bring their own family to take pictures with her.

RELATED STORY: Despite health issue, Harlingen woman continues tradition of dressing up as Santa for the community

"I have tears, because, you know, you see them when they're little then all of a sudden they're adults, and they're married. That is something really special," Auer said.

For 16 years, Auer has put on the suit and sat on a white bench outside of her home. She waits for kids to stop by with their parents to take photos. It's a tradition she can't let go of.

"Some kids will leave letters, some kids will come up, I'll give them a candy cane, and they'll tell me what they want for Christmas," Auer said.

In 2023, Auer thought about hanging up the suit due to health issues. But a letter addressed to Santa reminded her how much joy she brings. It allowed her to sit on Thomas Lane for one day.

Now, she's feeling much better and the smiles are keeping her going.

"I love when they come up, and they see Santa sitting there and...it's the neatest feeling," Auer said.

Auer plans to keep this tradition going for as long as her health allows.

The Santa on Thomas Lane will be out on her white bench from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Thursday until Christmas Eve.