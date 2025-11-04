‘He helped give life:’ Alamo mother grieving child killed in hit-and-run crash

Pictures hanging on the walls paint the picture of a life cut short and big dreams shattered for an Alamo family.

Sandra Rodriguez’s 14-year-old son, Justin, died on Jan. 22 following a hit-and-run crash.

“God that was my kid, that was my kid,” Rodriguez said. “He was adamant he was gonna do three years at A&M, and then he was gonna play for the Dallas Cowboys."

Rodriguez said she is still coping with the silence inside the walls of her home since Justin died.

“It's different, the house is quiet. There is no more school,” Rodriguez said. “We miss him so much. It's a different kind of sadness and aching."

According to the Alamo Police Department, Justin’s death occurred after a driver identified as Saul Xavier Gonzalez crashed into the Rodriguez family's car near the intersection of Crockett Avenue and Serg Loop on Jan. 16.

Police said Gonzalez was speeding and took off on foot after the crash.

Rodriguez, her husband and Justin were on their way to see a movie when the crash happened. Justin was hospitalized in critical condition and died days later.

Rodriguez said because of her injuries from the crash, she lost a lot of her memories.

Gonzalez is facing several charges, including manslaughter and collision involving death. Court records show he is due in court on December 2025.

Rodriguez said the long road to trial has been frustrating, but she’s cherishing the memories she made with her son.

The family said to keep his memory alive, they decided to donate Justin's organs.

“I didn't want this to be in vain, I didn't want him to not exist anymore,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she’s gotten letters from organ recipients telling them about the impact Justin made in their lives.

She said the letters make her happy.

“He helped give life, even though his was taken,” Rodriguez said.

Watch the video above for the full story.