Health official: No evidence mosquitoes transmit coronavirus

WESLACO – Recent rain was enough to attract mosquitoes to the Rio Grande Valley this week. Residents have expressed concern if mosquitoes could possibly help spread the coronavirus.

Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said, “At this point, there is no evidence of that and so it still goes back to the droplets from a person’s cough or sneeze.”

Guajardo reminds the public the best way to fight the spread is to sanitize, disinfect, wash your hands and practice social distancing.