Health officials warn about mosquito-borne diseases
Stagnant floodwater is contributing to a major mosquito problem in parts of the Rio Grande Valley.
While they can't transmit COVID-19, mosquitoes transmit other diseases, including Zika, West Nile and dengue fever.
Many cities in the Valley, including Brownsville, McAllen, Edinburg, Harlingen and Mercedes, have already started spraying for mosquitoes.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Health officials warn about mosquito-borne diseases
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identifies two suspects in murder of Pharr man
-
Noon Weather Forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
-
South Texas ISD teacher concerned about returning to campus amid pandemic
-
Hidalgo County and Cameron County report a combined total of 90 coronavirus-related...