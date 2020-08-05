Health officials warn about mosquito-borne diseases

Stagnant floodwater is contributing to a major mosquito problem in parts of the Rio Grande Valley.

While they can't transmit COVID-19, mosquitoes transmit other diseases, including Zika, West Nile and dengue fever.

Many cities in the Valley, including Brownsville, McAllen, Edinburg, Harlingen and Mercedes, have already started spraying for mosquitoes.

